Earthquakes from oil field wastewater

In the nation’s biggest oil field, faults that lay dormant for millennia are now being activated by injection of oil field wastewater into shallow disposal wells, according to a pair of Stanford University studies.

The research details how fluid pumped into wells just a mile or two below ground has caused hundreds of earthquakes since 2014 in a seismic hotspot of West Texas’ Permian Basin oil field. It also suggests continued injections longer term could damage wells that cross the once-stable faults.

Every barrel of oil pumped up from the Permian’s shale rock brings with it several barrels of extremely salty water that can contain toxic chemicals. All that wastewater – billions of gallons of it every year nationwide – has to go somewhere. The most common option is to send it back underground.

“As long as wastewater disposal continues, these faults are likely to continue to slip and make the occasional earthquake,” said geophysicist Bill Ellsworth, who co-directs the Stanford Center for Induced and Triggered Seismicity (SCITS) and is a senior author on both studies. Careful monitoring of fault movements, pressure, and stress in the rock layers where disposal wells are drilled could help operators identify when a fault might be approaching failure and avoid the zones where wastewater disposal is most likely to trigger quakes, he added.

Published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth and The Seismic Record, the research comes as shale companies in Texas face heightened restrictions on deeper disposal wells and an expedited approval process for shallow wells amid a spike in the frequency and magnitude of seismicity in the Permian.

It also arrives as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the global energy market and reignited debates over fracking. The United Kingdom, which suspended fracking in 2019 after a project caused tremors felt miles away, now says it will review the moratorium as Europe seeks alternatives to natural gas from Russia.