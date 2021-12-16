Editor’s picks: Top 10 stories of 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, here is a look back at highlights from the year’s research and insights related to our planet and sustainability.

Early in the year, on the heels of one record-breaking wildfire season and just ahead of another, Stanford scientists revealed the shifting burden and lasting health impacts of wildfires in the United States.

Research published in the spring illuminated one of many environmental justice issues facing women in rural California, pointing to a link between higher levels of nitrate in drinking water and premature births, with the strongest effects seen in California’s agricultural regions.

Other scholars collaborated with local stakeholders to develop an equitable approach to planning for sea-level rise; tested friction laws in the collapsing crater of an erupting volcano; found inspiration for a low-carbon cement in Earth’s natural cauldrons; and uncovered a vast trove of fossils and rock layers from a time that fostered the most rapid development and diversification of complex, multi-cellular life in Earth’s history.

This fall, as the globe continued to barrel closer to critical global warming thresholds and world leaders prepared to convene for the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, scientists provided a blueprint for speeding development of methane removal technologies as a way to delay temperature increases while scaling up other climate actions.

In a year that saw a swarm of supercell thunderstorms and tornadoes spin up among the remnants of Hurricane Ida – and that's now ending with one of the deadliest December tornado outbreaks on record – we learned about the physical mechanism for plumes that form above most of the world’s most damaging tornadoes.

Selected from Stanford Earth Matters magazine, which gathers coverage from across Stanford University, these are our top 10 picks of the many stories about work from Stanford scientists studying Earth this year.