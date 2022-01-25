A story written in mud

Meandering rivers twist, bend and swirl across the landscape, marking the globe like paintbrush strokes on a planet-sized canvas. Their winding channels have supported human settlements since their dawn and shaped the history of our civilization.

These dynamic streams have also facilitated the formation of flood plains and the deposit of critical minerals for millions of years. Based on analyses of the rock record, geologists have long assumed their snakelike bends were only made possible by the evolution of plants that help stabilize riverbanks. As it turns out, it’s not that simple.

“What was previously interpreted as the appearance of meandering rivers triggered by land plant evolution is actually just a change in the way that meandering rivers and their deposits get recorded into rocks,” said geologist Mathieu Lapôtre, co-author of a paper published Jan. 25 in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment. “A new picture is now arising from all of this work, which is that meandering rivers certainly existed before plants. And that is a very important realization for the way we think about Earth’s surface environments and climate through time.”

What rivers tell us

By studying how rivers behave in the modern and ancient world, researchers may be able to understand their role in our changing planet. For example, what happens when fires destroy the vegetation on the banks of a meandering river? Will it turn into a braided river with numerous strands and deliver a destructive pulse of sediments downstream? How will dams affect our river systems and their ecology on a long-term scale? How much organic matter could have accumulated in flood plain sediments without meandering rivers?

“We tend to assume that geological processes have remained uniform through time,” said Lapôtre, an assistant professor of geological sciences and, by courtesy, of geophysics at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences (Stanford Earth). “It’s hard for us to imagine all of the factors that could have been different in the past, but ultimately, over geologic timescales, only the laws of physics remain constant.”

For decades, scientists have assumed that virtually all rivers on Earth prior to the evolution of rooted land plants about 420 million years ago during the Devonian Period were braided, not meandering rivers.

“There’s a new recognition that there’s actually a different way of organizing all this, and it applies to the first 90 percent of Earth’s history – that’s really important to know,” added co-author Kevin Boyce, a professor of geological sciences at Stanford Earth.

A new perspective

Meandering rivers are single channels that wind back and forth like snakes, often developing on low-gradient, fertile plains. On the other hand, braided rivers consist of numerous channel strands separated by small sediment islands. They often occur in steeper slopes and with variation in the amount of water they carry.

Compared with their braided counterparts, meandering rivers tend to be relatively narrower, deeper and more stable, offering suitable sites for centuries of human development – and an important control on carbon cycling.

Meandering rivers are dynamic hydraulic systems that eventually emerge into a lake or ocean. As sediment moves through meandering rivers, the bends and curves affect where, how often and for how long particulate carbon is stored, and that process can impact the short-term carbon cycle that affects human sustainability. Meandering rivers may even affect the long-term carbon cycle, which relies on carbon sinks and the weathering of rocks to balance the gases released from erosion and major volcanic eruptions, according to Boyce.

Looking to other planets

The geological process of river formation is not unique to our planet. Scientists, enraptured by otherworldly swirls, study the physics of their formation to reveal clues about the mysterious art of ancient Earth.

When Lapôtre started exploring the idea of vegetationless meandering rivers, he turned to a neighboring planet for a grand-scale experiment: Mars.