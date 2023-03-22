‘Two-Eyed Seeing’ off the California coast

Charting change

Humqaq is among the world’s busiest intersections of species. Here, boundaries of plant and animal ranges overlap, marking either the southernmost or northernmost limit for many species, like kelp forest fishes and the southern sea otter. As temperatures rise, coastal species tend to migrate into higher latitudes in search of cooler habitat. “Monitoring the position of this taxonomic break is very important, as it may well be an early signal of shifts in species ranges due to climate change,” Palumbi said during the March 14 webinar.

Extending from Cambria to Gaviota Creek, the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would link the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary to the north with the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary to the south, providing a continuous corridor for native species displaced by warming waters.

Researchers can sample DNA from organisms living on cobblestones like this one to determine what lives on the kelp forest floor. (Image credit: Dan Griffin - GG Films)

Tracking how species ranges and abundance shift across convergences like Humqaq can help sanctuary managers link broader trends to climate-driven changes in temperature and seasonal upwelling. By monitoring species within the proposed sanctuary boundaries and miles beyond, the team aims to build a dataset that can then be used to compare biodiversity in protected waters to the broader ocean.

At roughly six times the size of Yosemite National Park, the vast scale of the proposed sanctuary makes it difficult for scientists using traditional methods to gauge the impact of sanctuary protections that prohibit oil drilling, seismic testing, and seabed mining. Environmental DNA techniques offer a solution.

In collaboration with Mariani’s team in Liverpool, England, the researchers are collecting seawater samples and cobblestones from the kelp forest floor to source the DNA of organisms that live in surrounding waters. The genetic fragments are then extracted, amplified, and sequenced to create a snapshot of the species present in the area at that moment in time.

“Environmental DNA has a democratic quality that it applies to every living being,” said Mariani. “Whether you’re looking for viruses or whales, we use the same approach.”

To optimize DNA collection in coastal waters, the research team is experimenting with fishing rods to cast and retrieve metaprobes from the surf. (Image credit: Dan Griffin - GG Films)

To make sampling easier, Giulia Maiello , a postdoctoral scholar in Mariani’s lab, is leading the design and 3D-printing of perforated spheres called metaprobes . The probe structure, which was first prototyped using pickleballs, is packed with gauze to soak up fragments of cellular material as divers and boats tow them through the water. The team has even experimented with launching the apple-sized probes into the surf using fishing rods — repeatedly reeling, retrieving, and relaunching them to optimize DNA collection.

Last fall, the team collected preliminary data for more than 40 species, ranging from iconic animals like the California sea lion and blue rockfish to invertebrates so cryptic they have no name. “Environmental DNA allows us to reveal that life is simply there, which reinforces an inspiring guiding philosophy of the Chumash Tribe wherein all life is valuable and precious because it’s part of a larger system,” said Palumbi.