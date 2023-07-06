Wildfire smoke and air quality

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has descended on much of the northeastern United States, darkening skies and prompting warnings to avoid the unhealthy air.

Wildfire smoke contains high levels of the smallest and deadliest type of particle pollution, known as PM 2.5. These specks of toxic soot, or particulate matter, are so fine they can embed deep in the lungs and pass into the bloodstream, just like the oxygen molecules we need to survive.

Stanford-led research shows that wildfire smoke, predicted to be one of the most widely felt health impacts of climate change in the United States, is already unraveling decades of air quality gains. Other studies have shown that exposure to wildfire smoke during pregnancy increases the risk that a baby will be born too early, and when wildfire smoke pollutes the air in schoolyards and classrooms, it hurts not only children’s health but also their ability to learn and possibly their future earning power.

Research from Stanford also points to a range of solutions for individuals, communities, and governments to address wildfire smoke and its impacts, from ways to overcome barriers to controlled burns, to programs for establishing clean air shelters, to tips for setting up a clean air room at home. This collection features recent research and insights from Stanford experts on wildfire smoke, air quality, health impacts, and solutions.